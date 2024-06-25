Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German minister wants up to 15 billion eur munitions deal, says source

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to complete a deal to buy up to 2.35 million rounds of artillery ammunition for up to 15 billion euros ($16.06 billion), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry has sent its plans to parliament’s budget committee for approval, said the source, adding that under the proposals, an initial 1.3 billion euro order for 200,000 domestically-produced bullets would be made.

Provided approval is given, Germany could agree a framework deal with Diehl Defence and Nammo Raufoss, Der Spiegel, which first reported the plans, said.

The committee is due to make its decision on July 3, said the source.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

