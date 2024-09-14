German opposition conservatives at a 3 and half year high, poll shows

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s opposition conservatives have achieved their highest nationwide poll rating in three and a half years, according to a weekly survey conducted by INSA for German publication Bild am Sonntag.

The Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) climbed to 33%, from 31% in the previous week. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling in second position, with 19% of the voting intentions.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, the Social Democrats (SPD) are at 14%, followed by their coalition partner the Greens, at 10% and the Free Democrats at 4%.

Together, the three coalition parties would get 28% of the vote, the weakest result since they took office in December 2021, according to the poll.

The leftist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) maintains its 10% of voting intentions from the previous week.