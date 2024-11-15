Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German opposition leader says policy must wait until after confidence vote

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s conservative opposition leader and possible next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said further discussions on policy must wait until after a confidence vote is held on Dec. 16, following the collapse of incumbent Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

“We have no confidence in this coalition or what is left of it,” Merz of the centre-right CDU said on Friday. “The confidence question will be asked first and then answered – and then we can talk about joint decisions.”

Germany’s 2025 budget has been delayed by the political crisis, which peaked when Scholz fired his finance minister last week, setting the stage for snap elections, now set for Feb. 23.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR