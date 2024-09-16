German police investigate explosion in central Cologne
COLOGNE (Reuters) -German police and prosecutors are investigating an explosion that occurred in central Cologne early Monday, a police spokesperson said, adding that there was no indication of a terrorist motive for the crime.
A bystander suffered a mild injury and was brought to hospital after the explosion damaged commercial property on the Hohenzollernring ring road, the spokesperson said.
Damage was visible outside a nightclub called Vanity in the western city.
The spokesperson declined to confirm a link to a series of explosions across the state of North-Rhine Westphalia in recent months that have been attributed to an organised crime gang, but said that all possibilities were being investigated.
