Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German police kill suspect in exchange of fire near Israeli consulate in Munich

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Anja Guder

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -German police shot dead a man in an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi history museum in Munich on Thursday, state Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said.

“Due to the intervention of the police, the perpetrator was stopped,” Herrmann told reporters. A police spokesperson in the Bavarian state capital said the man had a “long-barrelled gun” that proved to be an old rifle.

The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 attack at the Munich Olympics in which Palestinian militants murdered 11 Israeli athletes. The motive of the gunman in Thursday’s incident was not immediately known, but Herrmann said police would try to clarify whether it had any link to the anniversary.

The Israeli foreign ministry said the consulate was closed on Thursday for a commemoration of that massacre and no one from the consulate staff was injured in the incident.

The museum and research institute, which focuses on the history of Germany’s 1933-45 Nazi regime, is located near the Israeli consulate in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the exchange of fire as a serious incident. “The protection of Israeli facilities has top priority,” she said.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened polarisation in Germany’s political climate. On Sunday, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the first far-right party to win a regional election since World War Two.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he had spoken to his German counterpart.

“We expressed our shared condemnation and horror at the terror attack this morning,” Herzog posted on X, adding that on the day of remembrance for the Olympics massacre, “a hate-fueled terrorist came and once again sought to murder innocent people”.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Miranda Murray, Klaus Lauer, Thomas Seythal in Berlin, Louis van Boxel-Woolf in Gdansk, James Mackenzie in Jerusalem; writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Heinrich)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR