German police search for weapons in ‘Reichsbuerger’ coup plot case

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) -German police are searching for possible weapons depots of suspects close to the far-right ‘Reichsbuerger’ group that plotted to overthrow the government, Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.

The federal prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment.

The search warrants were executed against a 73-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman residing in the south-western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Spiegel said citing the prosecutors.

They are suspected of providing the group surrounding property investor Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss with facilities to recruit new members, Spiegel reported.

Investigators say the man possesses a considerable number of firearms, reported Spiegel.

Investigators are searching for hidden weapons depots during the operation, which involves numerous special forces from several states and the explosive ordnance disposal service, it added.

Apart from Baden-Wuerttemberg, the large-scale police operation is ongoing at seven properties and three plots of land, including bunkers and a former military training area, across the states of Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein.

(Reporting by Andrey SychevEditing by Miranda Murray)