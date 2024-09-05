Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German police shoot suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) -German police opened fire on a suspect after seeing someone who appeared to be carrying a gun near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi history museum in central Munich on Thursday.

The suspect was wounded, and there were no indications of other suspects or incidents in the Bavarian state capital, Munich police said on social media platform X. No further details of what happened were immediately available.

The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 attack at the Olympic Games in Munich in which Palestinian gunmen murdered 11 Israeli athletes.

The museum and research institute, which focuses on the history of Germany’s 1933-45 Nazi regime, is located near the Israeli consulate in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.

Police said earlier a large operation was underway in response to an incident and asked the public to avoid the area in a post on social media platform X. A helicopter had been deployed to provide a better overview of the situation.

