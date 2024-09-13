German police union head doubts border controls’ feasibility ahead of Monday launch

BERLIN (Reuters) – The head of Germany’s Federal Police Union questioned the feasibility of the government’s new border control plans, citing issues with staffing and preparation two days before their start on Monday.

“The Federal Police are still in the process of gathering personnel until Monday morning,” Andreas Rosskopf was quoted as saying by the RND media group on Saturday.

The new border controls, effective for six months within the Schengen zone, are part of Berlin’s response to rising migration concerns amid a surge in far-right sentiments and recent violent incidents involving asylum seekers, which have intensified the debate over Germany’s migration policies.

“This is not fully worked out yet and is partly due to the fact that the minister’s announcement came as a surprise,” Rosskopf said.

He warned of potential long-term strain on the Federal Police, adding that the resignation rate among younger officers is already high, over 25%.

“There is a risk that even more officers may no longer view their jobs positively,” he added.

The border controls are part of an interior ministry plan to reject more migrants directly at the border, though details on this aspect are still pending.

They come amid a backdrop of declining asylum applications in Germany, which fell by 21.7% in the first eight months of the year.