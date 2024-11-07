Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German President: I am prepared to call new elections

This content was published on
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday he was prepared to dissolve parliament and clear the way for new elections following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way coalition, warning all parties to act responsibly.

Scholz said he would submit to a confidence vote in parliament after the departure of Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s Free Democrats left his government without a legislative majority. Only after a lost confidence vote does Steinmeier have the power to call new elections.

“Now is not the time for tactics and trickery, but for reason and responsibility,” Steinmeier told the news conference.

