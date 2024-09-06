Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German railway plans to return to profitability in three years, documents say

(Reuters) – Germany’s state railway Deutsche Bahn aims to become profitable again within three years, according to internal documents seen by Reuters, and to increase trains’ punctuality.

Deutsche Bahn is targeting an operating profit of 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) for 2027, the documents say, up from a loss of 1.27 billion euros before interest and taxes for 2023.

2.2 billion euros worth of savings are planned for the company’s long-distance passenger transport unit, the documents say, with investments into trains expected to make up the bulk of efficiencies.

The company last year announced it was buying trains from companies like Siemens or Talgo worth billions of euros, to be delivered by 2030.

Deutsche Bahn, whose train service was criticised internationally during the European Football Championships in July, also wants 75% to 80% of its intercity trains to arrive on time in 2027, up from about 60% now, according to the documents.

($1 = 0.9003 euros)

