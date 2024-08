German stabbing suspect is 26-year-old man who admitted to the crime, police say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen that killed three people and injured eight is a 26-year-old man who admitted to the crime, authorities said early on Sunday.

“The involvement of this person is currently under intensive investigation,” Duesseldorf police and federal prosecutors said in a joint statement.