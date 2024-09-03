German state railway must cut overheads, transport minister says

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s state railway Deutsche Bahn must cut its overhead costs, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Tuesday, as it aims to improve a frequently criticised service.

The railway had announced in July that it would cut 30,000 administrative posts over the next five years after a first-half loss of 500 million euros ($551 million).

“Deutsche Bahn has to improve its productivity per employee and we have to make savings in the overhead,” Wissing said, pointing to an “imbalance” between operational and administrative roles.

“We cannot kick this into the long grass. Citizens demand quick action and a big improvement,” he added.

The company itself would decide exactly how any cuts would fall as part of an improvement plan, Wissing said, adding that he did not want it to cut routes.

“Nobody wants Deutsche Bahn to cut routes. We want more people to reach their destination on time.”

The company was considering axing some routes as part of its plans, a source told Reuters on Monday.

Further job cuts were also under consideration, the source added.

Deutsche Bahn has reported heavy losses across its local and long-distance services in recent years.

Its freight subsidiary DB Cargo has been in crisis for years and EU competition regulators recently indicated that the company should end a mechanism under which the parent company covers its losses.

The national rail operator also made international headlines over the summer for punctuality problems during the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

($1 = 0.9062 euros)