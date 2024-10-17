German warship shot down drone off Lebanon, defence ministry says

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German warship operating as part of the United Nations’ UNIFIL mission brought down an unmanned flying object off the coast of Lebanon on Thursday, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry told Reuters.

“The corvette brought an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle into the water in a controlled crash,” the spokesperson said, reporting no damage to the German vessel or its crew.

The corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein is continuing its duties, he added.

The dpa news agency first reported on the incident.