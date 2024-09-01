Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany’s far-right AfD set to come first in Thuringia election – exit poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s far-right AfD was on track to coming first in the state election of Thuringia on Sunday, an exit poll by broadcaster ZDF said, although it will unlikely be able to form a government.

The Alternative for Germany was on course for 33.5% of the vote compared to 23.4% in 2019, followed by the conservatives on 24.5%, up from 21.7%. Upstart populist party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, or BSW, came in third place on 14.5%.

The Social Democrat, Green and Free Democrat parties of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way coalition got 6.5%, 4% and 1% respectively down from 8.2%, 5.2% and 5% in 2019.

