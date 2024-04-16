Germany’s Scholz: no decoupling from China but need progress on structural issues

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said Germany did not want to “decouple” from China but called for progress on structural issues and improving the quality of cooperation.

Scholz is on a three-day visit to China, pressing his case for better market access and a level playing field for German companies to compete in the world’s second-largest economy.

He did however thank China for helping to resolve individual cases where companies have faced issues, including the carmaker BMW.