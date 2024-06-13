Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany’s Scholz tells Russia that G7 remains committed to Ukraine

This content was published on
By Thomas Escritt

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy (Reuters) – Plans by the G7 to provide additional financial support for Ukraine show that wealthy industrial nations remain committed to the country more than two years after Russia’s invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Group of Seven (G7) annual summit, Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been misguided to expect international support for Ukraine to wane over time.

“This is a very clear commitment that should embolden the Ukrainians to do what they need to defend their independence and sovereignty,” Scholz said.

“And it is also a clear signal to the Russian President, that he can’t just sit this out and hope that fiscal problems in a country that backs Ukraine will one day let him win this war.”

The G7 plan for Ukraine is based on a multi-year loan using profits from some $300 billion of impounded Russian funds.

“This is a very historic step we’re taking today,” the German leader said.

