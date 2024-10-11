Germany’s Scholz to discuss Middle East, Ukraine with Erdogan in Istanbul

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Oct. 19, where they will discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Migration as well as bilateral and economic policy issues will also be on the agenda, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference, without giving more details.

Turkey is a very important partner for Germany on the topics of migration and the war in Ukraine, added the spokesperson.

“The federal government is in ongoing talks with Turkey on migration policy issues, including in the area of repatriation cooperation,” said the spokesperson.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on the trip earlier on Thursday, without giving details on the content of the talks.