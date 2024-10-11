Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s Scholz to discuss Middle East, Ukraine with Erdogan in Istanbul

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Oct. 19, where they will discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Migration as well as bilateral and economic policy issues will also be on the agenda, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference, without giving more details.

Turkey is a very important partner for Germany on the topics of migration and the war in Ukraine, added the spokesperson.

“The federal government is in ongoing talks with Turkey on migration policy issues, including in the area of repatriation cooperation,” said the spokesperson.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on the trip earlier on Thursday, without giving details on the content of the talks.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR