Germany’s Scholz to Xi: no one must fear their neighbour

By Andreas Rinke

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, saying it was important that the two economic powers discuss difficult topics.

“It is important for us to talk about major problems and challenges. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, for example, or dangerous situations we see elsewhere in the world,” said Scholz after holding talks with Xi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Brazil.

“No one should have to fear their neighbours. That is a very central principle of peace in the world, which we are committed to,” said Scholz, in a possible reference to Ukraine or Taiwan. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

The war in Ukraine has ostracised Moscow from Kyiv’s Western allies and led to a series of talks between China and Russia.

Scholz also stressed Germany’s interest in economic cooperation.

“It is important that we ensure that a level playing field accompanies the economic activities of companies on all sides, that is central to the conditions for future work,” he said.

