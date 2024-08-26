Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s Scholz vows tougher asylum rules after suspected Islamist attack

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations and bring down irregular migration on Monday during a visit to the city of Solingen, where three people were killed in a mass stabbing over the weekend.

“This was terrorism, terrorism against us all,” Scholz told reporters in the western city after laying a flower at the site of the attack in memory of the victims.

The attack, which investigators believe was carried out by a suspected Islamic State member from Syria, has fuelled political tensions over asylum and deportation rules as well as violent crime ahead of three state elections next month.

“We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and are not allowed to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported,” Scholz said.

He described the suspected attacker as a “Dublin case”, referring to the European Union rules under which asylum seekers must lodge their applications in the first EU country they arrive in.

Authorities had planned to deport the suspect in Friday’s knife attack, a 26-year-old Syrian man, to Bulgaria last year, according to German media.

   However, the deportation was unsuccessful because the man had not been at his refugee accommodation when authorities tried to carry out the measure, the reports said.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR