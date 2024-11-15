Germany’s Scholz wants fractured parliament to act to shield top court from extremists

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said protecting the country’s constitutional court from extremists and populists was a priority of his as his now-minority coalition seeks consensus in parliament to push through proposals ahead of snap elections.

In his weekly podcast, Scholz mapped out proposals – including lower wage tax and an increase in child benefit – that he is seeking support for in parliament in the coming weeks.

“It is also important to me to strengthen the Federal Constitutional Court against threats from extremists and populists,” he added.