Germany’s Scholz would accept vote of confidence before Christmas

reuters_tickers

1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas, a move that would pave the way for snap elections following the collapse of his governing coalition.

The date is earlier than the Jan. 15 date he had announced last week and follows pressure for a quicker vote.