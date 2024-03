Germany, France reach ‘breakthrough’ deal on tank development, minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany and France have reached a “breakthrough” on how to develop the planned joint Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) for a new tank design and split up tasks between the two countries, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

“This is more than a milestone, it is a historic moment”, Pistorius said, speaking along his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu.