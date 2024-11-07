Germany arrests U.S. citizen suspected of offering military intel to China

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany has arrested a U.S. citizen suspected of offering intelligence on the U.S. military to China that he had acquired while working for troops stationed in Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Martin D. under German privacy law, is accused of having declared himself ready to work as an agent for a foreign intelligence agency, the statement said.

The accused had worked for U.S. armed forces in Germany until recently, according to prosecutors.

In 2024, he is said to have contacted Chinese state positions and offered to share with them sensitive information to pass on to Chinese intelligence. He had gathered the information through his work for the military, prosecutors said.

Germany has warned of an increased risk of espionage from Beijing and arrested a number of people this year for alleged spy activities.

This includes three Germans arrested in April on suspicion of working to hand over technology that could strengthen China’s navy, as well as a European Union staffer of a far-right politician accused of working with Chinese intelligence.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)