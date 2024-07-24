Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany bans Muslim association for pursuing radical Islamism

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s interior ministry said on Wednesday it has banned the association Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and its subsidiary organisations, saying it pursues radical Islamist goals.

The ministry said in a statement that 53 of the organisation’s premises had been searched by authorities in eight German states early on Wednesday, acting on a court order.

Extensive evidence from an earlier search of 55 properties conducted in November provided the basis for Wednesday’s ban of the IZH, known in German as Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg, said the ministry.

“Today, we banned the Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg, which promotes an Islamist-extremist, totalitarian ideology in Germany,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

She said she wanted to make clear that “this ban absolutely does not apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion.”

The IZH was not available for comment by phone on Wednesday morning, and its website was not accessible to the public.

