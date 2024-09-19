Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany considering ways to support VW, economy minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s government was considering ways for it to support Volkswagen, German economy minister and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday when asked about the threat of job cuts at the country’s largest carmaker.

Volkswagen said earlier this month the carmaker needed to cut costs significantly at its namesake brand in Germany, citing high costs, low productivity and fierce competition.

“VW is of central importance to Germany,” Habeck told reporters. The minister will visit a VW plant in the city of Emden on Friday.

