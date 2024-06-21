Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany doesn’t expect a solution to EU tariff tensions on China trip

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Maria Martinez

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA (Reuters) – In his trip to China, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck doesn’t expect to reach a solution on trade tensions after the EU threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.

“We don’t see any major opportunities,” Habeck said on Friday in South Korea, the first stop of his East Asia trip. “There is no chance of the conflict being resolved in China.”

Habeck’s trip comes a week after the European Commission proposed tariffs of up to 38.1% on electric vehicle imports from China, marking a new low point in economic relations.

This week, Chinese automakers urged Beijing to hike tariffs on imported European gasoline-powered cars in retaliation.

The three-day visit is seen as an opportunity for Germany to seek consensus, some experts said, according to Chinese state-controlled tabloid Global Times.

On Friday, Habeck visited Panmunjom, the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. Later on the day he will travel to Beijing, where he will first meet with ambassadors from different EU countries.

“I can’t negotiate for the EU,” Habeck said, noting that this is the task of the European Commission.

However, as Europe’s largest economy, Germany’s voice carries particular weight.

“I hope that it will be to set up solution-orientated formats in the near future,” Habeck said. “If my trip can make a contribution to this, that would be good.”

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR