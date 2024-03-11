Germany joins France in backing 2nd term for IMF’s Georgieva

1 minute

(Reuters) -Germany will support a second term for International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday, adding to support for the Bulgarian economist after France gave her its backing.

“Kristalina Georgieva navigated the IMF through difficult times over the last years. I am convinced that she is exactly the right person to steer the institution through the challenges ahead and to strengthen the IMF as an advocate for structural reforms in our economies,” Lindner said in a post on X.

Last month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would support Georgieva for a second term, praising her for the “great job” she had done as managing director of the IMF.

On Friday, Georgieva, whose current term ends on Sept. 30, said she would be honored to serve a second five-year term at the helm of the global lender.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Bartosz Dabrowski, editing by Rachel More)