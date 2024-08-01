Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany made groundless accusations about China-related cyber threats, says Chinese embassy

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said Germany has publicly made groundless accusations against it about “so-called cyber intrusion,” the Chinese embassy in Germany said.

“China firmly opposes the manipulation of cybersecurity issues and hyped up so-called China-related cyber threats,” the embassy said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

Germany accused China of having been behind a 2021 cyberattack on the federal cartography agency for espionage purposes and summoned Beijing’s ambassador to Berlin to lodge a complaint.

