Germany reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm

PARIS (Reuters) – Germany reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm in the eastern region of Saxony near the border with the Czech Republic, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The outbreak killed 76 out of a flock of 184 birds in the town of Muldenhammer in Saxony, Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from German authorities.

Bird flu can be deadly for poultry and has ravaged farm flocks worldwide in recent years. Health officials are also grappling with transmission beyond birds, including among dairy cows in the United States.