Germany sticking to Kyiv air defence supply plan, source says

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is sticking to its plan to deliver 12 IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, clarifying that he was referring to previous commitments.

Four units have been supplied, two more are expected to be shipped by the end of the year, with the leaving six to be delivered at a later stage.

The German air force has taken delivery of the first of six IRIS-T systems it has ordered in total so far.

