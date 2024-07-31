Germany summons Chinese ambassador over 2021 cyberattack on cartography agency

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has summoned China’s ambassador over a 2021 cyberattack on the federal cartography agency by state actors for espionage purposes, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The federal government calls on China to refrain from and prevent such actions, and the Chinese ambassador has been summoned,” said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that the government was able to attribute responsibility for the cyberattack to Chinese state actors based on information from its intelligence services.