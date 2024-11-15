Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany to warn US of damage from ‘spiral of tariff hikes’, Berlin says

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will let the future U.S. administration know of the damage that a “spiral of tariff hikes” would cause, a German government official said on Friday ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s participation in the Group of 20 leaders’ summit.

“We will enter into very intensive discussions with our American partners to formulate ourselves very carefully and point out the great damage that would be caused … if we were to enter into a spiral of tariff hikes,” the official told a press briefing in Berlin.

