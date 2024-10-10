Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany will send more weapons to Israel soon, Scholz says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will supply more weapons to Israel soon, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, after a significant drop in deliveries this year prompted opposition accusations that Berlin deliberately delayed the exports.

“We have not decided not to supply weapons. We have supplied weapons and we will supply weapons,” Scholz told parliament at an event to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, countering an accusation from opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

The government had made decisions “that also ensure that there will be further deliveries soon,” the chancellor said.

Merz, leader of Germany’s conservative opposition, accused the government of delaying arms exports to Israel, including ammunition and tank spare parts.

“For weeks and months, the federal government has refused to grant export permits for ammunition and even spare parts for tanks,” Merz said at the parliamentary session.

“We are aware of several specific cases where the government has withheld approval for equipment and material that Israel urgently needs to defend itself,” Merz added.

Germany’s approvals for arms exports to Israel dropped sharply this year, with only 14.5 million euros’ worth granted from January to Aug. 21, according to data provided by the Economy Ministry in response to a parliamentary question.

In 2023, Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth 326.5 million euros including military equipment and war weapons, a 10-fold increase from 2022, data from the ministry, which approves export licences, showed.

Commenting on the fall in exports, the German government has said there is no arms export boycott on Israel, and export permits are issued case-by-case after careful review, taking into account international law, foreign policy and security considerations.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR