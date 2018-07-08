This content was published on July 8, 2018 9:00 AM Jul 8, 2018 - 09:00

In 1922, Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti went to study in Paris, fell in love with the city and never left. Now, the Giacometti Institute has been opened in the French capital to honour the figurative artist.

The institute boasts a collection of 350 sculptures, 80 paintings, and thousands of drawings. It has also put on show unfinished artworks from the artist’s final days, alongside a reconstruction of the artist’s Parisian studio.

The studio had been carefully conserved by the artist’s widow, Annette Giacometti. The reconstruction showcases two of the three original walls, never-before-displayed sculptures in plaster and clay, as well as original furniture and paintings.

Catherine Grenier, who has been head of the Giacometti Foundationexternal link since 2014, is the director of the institute.

