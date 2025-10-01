Frozen clues: how Antarctic ice reveals our climate past
This video looks inside the University of Bern’sExternal link climate lab, where researchers are analysing one of the oldest ice samples ever collected. Using a revolutionary laser-based technique, they extract ancient air trapped in ice that is over 1.2 million years old, to better understand how Earth’s atmosphere and climate have changed over time.
More
Swiss science seeks answers to climate change in Antarctic ice
