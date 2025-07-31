German mountaineer dies in fall near Zermatt

The climber who died in the accident was on the descent from the Riffelhorn via the Gagenhaupt, an elevation that forms the north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. Keystone-SDA

A 55-year-old mountaineer from Germany has fallen to his death on the Riffelhorn south of Zermatt. The fatal fall occurred at an altitude of 2,500 metres for reasons as yet unexplained.

The incident took place on July 18. It took almost two weeks to identify the victim, the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The climber who died in the accident was on the descent from the Riffelhorn via the Gagenhaupt, an elevation that forms the north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. He was with another climber at around 1 pm on the day of the accident.

The rescue services that were called out went to the scene with an Air Zermatt helicopter and were only able to determine that the climber had died, it was reported. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

