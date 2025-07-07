Swiss glacier lake drains without causing flooding damage

The lake formed on the south-eastern edge of the Plaine Morte glacier on the border between the cantons of Bern and Valais due to the retreat of the ice. In early summer, meltwater collects in an elongated depression between the rock and ice.
As soon as the lake reaches a critical threshold, it used to empty spontaneously. In 2018, this led to damage in the valley below. The following year, an artificial drainage channel was dug into the glacier ice. Since then, the lake can normally empty slowly and in a controlled manner into this overflow.
More
More
Saving lives in the shadow of melting giants
This content was published on
As climate change threatens the Himalayas, Switzerland brings its Alpine disaster prevention expertise to India.
The emptying always takes place between mid-June and the end of August. Natural hazard experts have set up a monitoring system around the lake.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist group indicted in Switzerland
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo.
Swiss bosses distance themselves from the United States
This content was published on
According to a survey of managers, Swiss companies are increasingly turning away from the USA and orientating themselves more towards Southeast Asia and the EU. This is the result of a recent survey.
This content was published on
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday.
Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025
This content was published on
A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.