Switzerland’s melting glaciers reveal ancient secrets

Artefacts discovered during work on the Brunnifirn Glacier are part of the ‘Ice Treasure Trove’ exhibition at Lucerne’s Glacier Garden. Valentin Luthiger/Urner Institut Kulturen der Alpen

From Bronze Age weapons to ancient animal remains, Switzerland's melting glaciers are yielding remarkable discoveries. Glacier archaeologist Marcel Cornelissen is among the researchers racing to recover and study them before the ice disappears.

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SRF Other languages: 2 EN original 日本語 ja スイスの氷河融解 古代の秘密が明らかに Read more: スイスの氷河融解 古代の秘密が明らかに

العربية ar الأنهار الجليدية الذائبة في سويسرا تكشف أسرارًا قديمة Read more: الأنهار الجليدية الذائبة في سويسرا تكشف أسرارًا قديمة

“Glaciers are treasure troves,” says Cornelissen, who works as a freelance archaeologist. His job frequently takes him high up into the Alps, where important artefacts emerging from the melting ice offer unique insights into the past.

But “recover” is not quote the right word. Most artefacts are found lying on glacier surface rather than buried beneath it. And in recent years, increasing numbers of finds have been emerging as glaciers continue to melt.

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There is far less digging involved than in archaeology conducted in towns or lowland areas. “But it’s not as if we just sit on a camping chair waiting for the ice to reveal something,” laughs Cornelissen.

Previous Finds are carefully documented, stabilised and then prepared for transport – such as here in canton Uri. Marlen Staub/Abteilung Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Uri Archaeologists on the Brunnifirn Glacier in canton Uri. Valentin Luthiger/Urner Institut Kulturen der Alpen Artefacts discovered during work on the Brunnifirn Glacier are part of the ‘Ice Treasure Trove’ exhibition at Lucerne’s Glacier Garden. Valentin Luthiger/Urner Institut Kulturen der Alpen Next Picture 1

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He is often alerted after mountaineers spot an object on a glacier. He then travels to the site with a team. The finds are documented, stabilised and prepared for transport before being analysed and dated in a laboratory.

Glacier finds tell many stories

An ancient cow’s skull, a small Roman statue, a rosary and even a bow and arrow: glaciers have already yielded a remarkable variety of objects. Some of these discoveries feature in a current exhibition at the Glacier Garden in Lucerne, to which Cornelissen has also contributed.

Previous Mysteries emerge from the ice: who did this ancient equipment belong to? SRF/Sämi Studer Marcel Cornelissen talks about his work at the exhibition in Lucerne’s Glacier Garden. SRF/Sämi Studer Parts of a bow found on the Lötschen Pass between Bern and Valais. SRF/Sämi Studer Next Picture 1

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As part of the “Bergeis” project at the Uri Institute Cultures of the Alps, he is particularly interested in the extraction and use of rock crystal during the Mesolithic period.

The exhibition at the Glacier Garden in Lucerne Entitled “Ice Treasure Trove”, the exhibition brings together glacier archaeology and ice core research for the first time. Alongside artefacts recovered from glaciers, the exhibition features the work of ice core researchers, who use samples extracted from ice to reconstruct past changes to climate and the environment. The exhibition runs until August 22, 2027.

What fascinates him most are the stories behind the finds. “How might people have lived 8,000 years ago? I find it really exciting to find answers to these questions,” says Cornelissen.

Major archive slowly melting away

One discovery he highlights was made on the Lötschen Pass, on the border between the cantons of Bern and Valais, where a Bronze Age bow and several arrowheads were found.

“A great deal of archaeological knowledge is being lost.” Marcel Cornelissen, glacier archaeologist

The discovery immediately raised questions. What exactly was the weapon used for? Were people hunting or protecting their livestock? Or were there conflicts with other groups?

For Cornelissan, glacial ice is a unique archive of the past. The fact that this archive is disappearing at an ever-faster rate is a cause for concern.

In 20 years’ time, scientists may have many new methods for analysing both the ice and the objects preserved within it. By then, however, far less glacial ice may remain.

“A great deal of archaeological knowledge is being lost,” says Cornelissen.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by Simon Bradley/dos

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