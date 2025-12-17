Understanding the Blatten disaster

On May 28, 2025, the Birch Glacier collapsed under the huge weight of rocks from the crumbling Kleines Nesthorn mountain, wiping out the small village of Blatten in southern Switzerland. The disaster dominated discussions at an international landslide conference held in November in Lausanne, where over 60 experts gathered to understand how such an event unfolded — and how to anticipate the next one.



I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

More

More

Climate adaptation

Unstable slopes and warming peaks: Scientists race to understand Blatten collapse

This content was published on The collapse of the Birch Glacier that wiped out the Swiss village of Blatten has triggered an unprecedented scientific effort to understand how it happened – and what might come next.

Read more: Unstable slopes and warming peaks: Scientists race to understand Blatten collapse