Global Bond Selloff Ramps Up, Asian Shares Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A global bond selloff accelerated in Asia on Thursday, pushing Japanese benchmark yields to the highest in more than a decade after heavy selling in German bunds spread across fixed income markets. Asian stocks were buoyed by a delay to some US tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Japan’s 10-year yield touched 1.5% for the first time since June 2009, as the country manages rising inflation and higher borrowing costs. Treasuries fell, pushing the US 10-year yield higher for a third day to trade around 4.3%. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also saw their yields surge around 10 basis points. Bund futures extended Wednesday’s decline.

The moves show how geopolitical volatility over the past few weeks that includes fraying US support for Ukraine and whipsawing news on tariffs has impacted financial markets as traders gauge the impact on growth and inflation. Also weighing on the fixed-income markets is Germany’s historic plan to ramp up spending with Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz declaring his country would do “whatever it takes” to defend itself.

“The last time the bond market took note of a pledge to do ‘whatever it takes’ it came as relief,” Citi strategists led by Jamie Searle wrote, citing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s pledge in 2012 to save the euro. This time, however, it “comes as a warning to bond valuations.”

The selloff was sparked by a sudden drop in German bonds that sent 10-year bund yields as much as 31 basis points higher Wednesday, the most since 1990. The euro had its best three-day rally since 2015 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday. Germany’s spending plan also pushed Asia’s defense and Europe-exposed shares higher.

Bund futures extended Wednesday’s decline, with markets paring wagers on further rate cuts by the ECB as expectations build around the scale of borrowing required to finance spending plans to counter the threat of Russian aggression.

Year-to-date gains on euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds were wiped out on Wednesday, a Bloomberg index showed. The notes have now lost 0.2% so far in 2025, after suffering their biggest drop Wednesday since June, 2022.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong all rose. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped as much as 3.1%, reflecting investors’ heightened expectations for more supportive measures that may be announced at Chinese government ministries’ joint press conference this afternoon in Beijing.

On Wednesday, Chinese officials announced an expansion target of about 5% for 2025 at its annual parliamentary session, marking the first time in more than a decade Beijing had set the same goal for three straight years. President Xi Jinping signaled China’s determination to push ahead with an ambitious growth goal this year, despite the trade war.

The NPC’s message of focusing on technology innovation and consumption was encouraging and “should help to sustain the market’s momentum,” according to Morgan Stanley’s strategist Laura Wang.

US equity-index futures fell, weighed by tech stocks. Shares in Marvell Technology Inc. dropped in after-hours New York trading late Wednesday after delivering an underwhelming revenue forecast, disappointing investors expecting a greater payoff from the AI boom. Broadcom Inc., another chipmaker tied to the AI surge, fell 3.5% in after-hours trading ahead of its earnings report Thursday.

Meanwhile, the White House said auto tariffs on Mexico and Canada would face a one-month delay. After talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, White House press spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump is open to hearing about additional tariff exemptions.

An index of the dollar was steady after falling 1% Wednesday, weakening against most major currencies, with losses particularly stark against the euro. Overnight, the yen climbed around 0.6% to just below 149 per dollar.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank and its counterpart in Turkey will hand down interest rate decisions. Analysts polled by Bloomberg almost unanimously predict a quarter-point cut by the ECB. US data expected Thursday includes initial jobless claims ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls figures.

Oil edged higher from the lowest close in six months and gold was steady near its record high.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:47 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0799

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2437 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6342

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $92,056.53

Ether rose 2.4% to $2,289.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.32%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66.77 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

