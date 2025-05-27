Global Bonds, Dollar Gain on Japan Debt Plan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bonds rallied worldwide after Japan indicated it’s looking to stabilize its debt market after weeks of selloff. The dollar rebounded.

Japan’s 20-year bond yield slid 19.5 basis points after Bloomberg News reported the nation’s finance ministry asked market participants for their views on the appropriate amount of government debt issuance. Treasuries rallied as lower Japanese yields and less supply will reduce competition for dollar-denominated assets.

The yen fell on the report. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped 1%, holding their gains from a Monday holiday, as President Donald Trump extended a deadline on aggressive Euro-area tariffs. Contracts for European shares edged lower while Asian shares edged up, erasing losses earlier in the day.

Japan’s move suggests it’s trying to stabilize a market where relentless selling had pushed bond yields to record highs. A sale of 20-year debt last week got the weakest demand in more than a decade, and traders were nervous going into an auction of 40-year bonds on Wednesday. The higher Japanese yields meant that Treasuries are facing increased competition, Deutsche Bank AG’s George Saravelos said last week.

“That potential lower issuance is giving Treasuries a nice helping hand,” said Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone Group in London. “For those seeking to buy long-term debt, lower JGB supply could force them into the Treasury complex.”

Japanese finance ministry’s questionnaire also asked for comments on the current market situation, which was unusual because of its timing and the wide group of people it went to, people familiar with the matter said.

Japan’s 20-year yield dropped 13.5 basis points to 2.37%, compared with 2.6% on Friday. Thirty- and 40-year rates also snapped back further after reaching their highest levels since inception last week.

The yields on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points. Long-term government bond yields in Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere also fell as investors reacted to the news.

Also, Japan’s finance ministry will consider tweaking the composition of its bond program for the fiscal year ending March 2026, Reuters reported citing unidentified people.

Earlier Tuesday, an index of Asian currencies climbed toward the highest level since October, with the Taiwan dollar advancing for a sixth day.

The reversal in the dollar came after a gauge of the currency fell more than 7% this year. Trump’s tariff threats and the risk of a widening US fiscal deficit are showing up most clearly in the dollar, diminishing the appeal of the currency.

Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the US personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which will be released Friday. The April reading is forecast to rise 0.1% based on consensus expectations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 7:17 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1389

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 143.05 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1810 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3566

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $109,097.87

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,608.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.48%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,325.34 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

