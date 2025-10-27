Stroke mortality in Switzerland has halved in 20 years

The proportion of patients dying as a result of a stroke in Switzerland - has halved, from 22.7% to 10.5%. Keystone-SDA

The number of stroke-related deaths in Switzerland has halved over the past 20 years, according to a national study published to mark World Stroke Day, which takes place next month. Prevention and urgent care are bearing fruit.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La mortalité due aux AVC a chuté de moitié en Suisse en 20 ans Original Read more: La mortalité due aux AVC a chuté de moitié en Suisse en 20 ans

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Between 2004 and 2017, the mortality rate due to strokes fell from 77.5 to 38.5 per 100,000 inhabitants among women, and from 56.1 to 27.2 among men, the Swiss Heart Foundation revealed on Monday. The figures from the Federal Statistical Office (SFSO) related to 1.4 million hospital admissions.

The case-fatality rate – the proportion of patients dying as a result of a stroke – has also halved, from 22.7% to 10.5%. The study was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

At the same time, the number of diagnoses almost doubled, from around 14,000 to more than 26,000 cases a year, an increase attributed to advances in screening and data collection.

More

More Demographics Swiss population feels healthier than the rest of Europe This content was published on Swiss people feel healthier than residents in any other country in Europe. This is the result of a new Europe-wide survey. Read more: Swiss population feels healthier than the rest of Europe

Despite this increase, stroke-related deaths have fallen. The Swiss Heart Foundation is pleased to report that this is due to better recognition of the symptoms by the general public and rapid treatment in specialist centres.

Efforts to be continued

“Thanks to the enormous progress made in acute treatment, we are increasingly succeeding in preventing serious disability or death,” professor Susanne Wegener of Zurich University Hospital, lead author of the study, said in a press release.

The foundation estimates that over half of all strokes could still be avoided by proper prevention and a healthy lifestyle.

More

More Demographics Swiss health survey: 52% of men are overweight, 34% of women This content was published on The results of the Swiss Health Survey 2022 reveal clear differences between men and women: 55% of women and 44% of men live with at least one chronic illness. Read more: Swiss health survey: 52% of men are overweight, 34% of women

“Knowing your risk factors and reacting to warning signs such as sudden paralysis or speech problems can save lives,” said professor Marcel Arnold, vice-chair of the foundation and director of the Stroke Centre at the Inselspital in Bern.

The foundation is calling for continued efforts in prevention and information. Active in research and awareness-raising, it runs national campaigns and educational projects to promote cardiovascular health.

“The current figures show that our commitment is bearing fruit, but also that there is still a lot to be done. Every stroke prevented represents suffering spared,” said Arnold.

World Stroke Day takes place on November 29 this year.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories