Switzerland increases Ebola aid for the Congo

Switzerland steps up its Ebola aid for the Congo Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has stepped up its efforts to combat the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is providing the World Health Organisation (WHO) with a further CHF1.6 million ($1.96 million).

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This brings the total Swiss aid since the start of the crisis to CHF4.6 million, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

The additional contribution from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is intended to strengthen the coordination of medical emergency teams. It will also support a plan to contain the disease in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan.

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According to the foreign ministry, thanks to support from its partners, the WHO has been able to expand its testing capacity in the affected areas from 200 to 400 tests per day. The network now comprises ten laboratories spread across the affected provinces, with a total capacity of over 2,000 tests per day.

The SDC is also making an expert from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit available to the WHO for six months. Switzerland is also participating in clinical trials for potential Ebola treatments.

The epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo broke out again in May 2026. Since then, 2,536 confirmed cases and 1,033 deaths have been recorded. The virus has spread mainly in the east of the country, in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where armed conflicts are hampering containment efforts.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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