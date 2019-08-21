Navigation

global health Swiss boost funding to fight AIDS, TB and malaria

AIDS march

Every year, 2.5 million people die of AIDS, TB and malaria, mainly in low- and middle-income countries.

(Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

The Swiss government is stepping up support for the fight against infectious diseases and Geneva’s global health expertise by contributing nearly CHF100 million ($102 million) to UN health agencies.

The Federal Council on Wednesday approved a contribution of CHF64 million for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fundexternal link) for the 2020–22 period and a further CHF30 million for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDSexternal link) for the 2019–21 period.

Every year, 2.5 million people die of these three infectious diseases, mainly in low- and middle-income countries, the government said in a statementexternal link. With this contribution, Switzerland said it aimed to strengthen health systems and help combat poverty while also enhancing Geneva’s position as a centre of excellence on global health.

The government also highlighted the number of pharmaceutical companies and other global health agencies in the country that made it a hub for convening and coordinating efforts to advance the fight against infectious diseases.

As an executive board member of both Geneva-based agencies, Switzerland “brings its experience to bear and advocates for the effective use of resources”, it said.

swissinfo.ch/jdp

