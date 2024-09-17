Global index for free and fair elections suffers biggest decline on record in 2023, democracy watchdog says

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Lower voter turnout and increasingly contested results globally are threatening the credibility of elections, an intergovernmental watchdog warned on Tuesday, as its sub-index for free and fair elections suffered its biggest decline on record in 2023.

In its report, the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said 2023 was the eighth consecutive year with a net decline in overall democratic performance, the longest consecutive fall since records began in 1975.

The watchdog bases its Global State of Democracy indexes on more than 100 variables and is using four main categories – representation, rights, rule of law and participation – to categorise performance.

The category of democracy related to free and fair elections and parliamentary oversight, a sub-category of representation, suffered its worst year on record in 2023.

“This report is a call for action to protect democratic elections,” IDEA’s Secretary-General Kevin Casas-Zamora said in the report. “The success of democracy depends on many things, but it becomes utterly impossible if elections fail.”

The think-tank said government intimidation and electoral process irregularities, such as fraudulent voter registration and vote-counting, were increasing. It also said that threats of foreign interference, disinformation and the use of artificial intelligence in campaigns added to challenges.

It also said that global voter participation had fallen to 55.5% of eligible voters in 2023 from 65.2% in 2008. Globally, in almost 20% of elections between 2020 and 2024, one of the losing candidates or parties rejected the results.

IDEA said that the democratic performance in the U.S., which holds a presidential election this year, had recovered somewhat in the past two years, but the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July highlighted continued risks.

“Less than half (47%) of the Americans said the 2020 election was ‘free and fair’ and the country remains deeply polarized,” IDEA said.