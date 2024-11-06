Global reaction to Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election

(Reuters) – World leaders congratulated Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday after he won the U.S. presidential election, capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” Zelenskiy said on X.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

ANTONIO GUTERRES, U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL

“I congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump and I reaffirm my belief that the cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations. The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing.”

NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA

“Heartiest congratulations my friend…on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said on X.

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote on X.

SHIGERU ISHIBA, PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN

“I would like to offer my sincere congratulations on Mr. Trump’s victory, and also pay my respects to the democratic choice of the American people,” he told reporters.

“From now on, I would like to work closely with Mr. Trump, who will become the next president, to bring the Japan-U.S. alliance and Japan-U.S. relations to a higher level. We are going to make efforts to quickly establish a point of contact with Mr. Trump in the future.”

MAO NING, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON

“Our policy towards the U.S. is consistent. We will continue to view and handle China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and win-win cooperation.”

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States. The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world.

“I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

TAYYIP ERDOGAN, PRESIDENT OF TURKEY

“I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who was elected U.S. President once again after a big fight in the presidential elections in the United States of America. In this new era that will start with the choice of the American people, I hope for Turkish-American ties to strengthen, for regional and global crises and wars, primarily the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, to end; I believe more effort will be exerted for a fairer world.”

OLAF SCHOLZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as US President. Germany and the U.S. have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens,” he said on X.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate Mr. Donald J. Trump on his victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America, the Saudi state news agency posted on X.

MAHMOUD ABBAS, PRESIDENT OF PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

“We will remain steadfast over our commitment to peace, we are confident that the US under your leadership would support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

KEIR STARMER, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

MARK RUTTE, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF NATO

“I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO”, he said in a post on X.

LAI CHING-TE, PRESIDENT OF TAIWAN, ON X

“Sincere congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory. I’m confident that the longstanding #Taiwan-#US partnership, built on shared values & interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all.”

GIORGIA MELONI, PRIME MINISTER OF ITALY

In a post on X Meloni offered her “most sincere congratulations” to Trump, and said Italy and the United States had an “unshakeable alliance”. “It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further,” she said.

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership”, Sanchez said on X.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda.

“Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship.”

ABDEL FATTAH AL SISI, PRESIDENT OF EGYPT

“I congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump for his win. I wish him the best of luck and success in achieving the interests of the American people. I look forward to together establish peace and maintain regional stability and bolster strategic ties between Egypt and the United States.”

KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

“Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all.”

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL

“My congratulations to President Donald Trump on his electoral victory and return to the presidency of the United States.

“Democracy is the voice of the people and it must always be respected. The world needs dialogue and joint work to have more peace, development and prosperity. I wish the new government luck and success.”

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA, PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA

“I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation.

“In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026.”

PANAMA PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his victory in the US presidential election and the people of the United States for strengthening democracy. We will continue to work together on migration, security and international trade.”

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

“The election of the President of the United States is always an important moment for the world, for our region and for Australia.

“The United States has long played a leadership role in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. Australia will strive to strengthen the co-operation between our two nations in the region.”

FERDINAND MARCOS JR, PRESIDENT OF THE PHILIPPINES

“President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise which showed the world the strength of American values.

“I have personally met President Trump as a young man, so I know that his robust leadership will result in a better future for all of us.”

HUN MANET, PRIME MINISTER OF CAMBODIA

“This great victory is a true testament to the trust and confidence that the American people have in your leadership.

“Under your wise leadership, I am confident that the indispensable U.S. role in promoting stability, security and prosperity will be further strengthened.”

DMITRY MEDVEDEV, FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

“Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations,” Medvedev, now a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

ABIY AHMED, PRIME MINISTER OF ETHIOPIA

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” Abiy wrote on X.

DONALD TUSK, POLISH PRIME MINISTER, ON X

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the election. I look forward to our cooperation for the good of the American and Polish nations.”

YOON SUK YEOL, PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH KOREA)

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump! Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you.”

JAVIER MILEI, PRESIDENT OF ARGENTINA, ON X:

“Congratulations on your formidable electoral victory. Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task.”

DICK SCHOOF, DUTCH PRIME MINISTER

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election. The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands,” he posted on X.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership,” Sharif said on X.

VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER

“The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump

on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!” Orban posted on X.

ULF KRISTERSSON, PRIME MINISTER OF SWEDEN

“I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States. I look forward to working together and continuing the excellent U.S.-Sweden relations as friends and allies.”