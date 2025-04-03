Global Stocks Dive With the Dollar as Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures slumped and the dollar headed for its steepest drop in more than two years as President Donald Trump’s bid to remake the world trading order threatened to undermine economic growth.

Contracts for the S&P 500 plummeted 3.3%. Stocks linked to global trade bore the brunt in premarket trading, with apparel and shoemakers, including Nike Inc., Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corp., falling as much as 12% after hefty tariffs were imposed on Vietnam and other production hubs. Apple Inc. dropped 7.5%, while several big US technology names including Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. fell more than 5%.

It was a similar picture in Europe, where consumer goods firms such as Adidas AG and Puma SE fell almost 10%. The Stoxx 600 index slipped 2.1%. Asian stocks posted heavy losses earlier, with Tokyo’s Nikkei index losing almost 3%. Commodities were under pressure, with Brent crude futures down more than 6%.

Trump’s decision to slap a minimum 10% tariff on all exporters to the US, and additional duties for big trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, marks a dramatic escalation of the trade war. With China and the EU pledging retaliation, investors are snapping up haven assets, knocking 10-year Treasury yields to the lowest in more than five months. The yen and Swiss franc rallied, while gold hit a new record high before the rally stalled.

“I don’t think the equity market has priced in the worst-case scenario for tariffs,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at wealth manager St James’s Place. “There is a big risk here that the market starts to aggressively price in these current tariff rates and significant retaliation.”

The tariff announcements, coming two months into Trump’s presidency, look set to deepen Wall Street’s recent weakness, with equity strategists already trimming forecasts. Traders are bracing for what could be a grueling stretch of trade negotiations, against an economic backdrop that shows signs of softening.

The levies could shave as much as 1.5% off US economic growth this year and add a similar amount to consumer inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. With several Federal Reserve officials warning recently of the potential impact on the economy, traders are pricing the central bank to deliver three quarter-point interest-rate cuts this year, starting July.

The concerns and the possibility of further equity-market outflows are weighing on the greenback, which dropped 1.7% on the day and has lost more than 4% year to date.

“Given the dramatic nature of the moves, we are becoming increasingly concerned that the dollar is at risk of a broader confidence crisis,” Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos wrote, citing “a broader undermining of confidence in the US economic outlook.”

Treasury markets also reflected the growth fears, with 10-year yields falling four basis points toward the psychologically key 4% mark. The moves rippled through bond markets worldwide, with 10-year yields in Germany and Britain down about six basis points, while Japanese and Australian borrowing costs dropped more than 10 basis points.

Citigroup Inc. strategists upgraded Treasuries to overweight following Trump’s announcement, noting the clear risk to US growth. They also forecast the dollar would drop further versus the euro.

Economic data on Thursdaay showed 219,000 Americans claimed jobless benefits in the latest week, slightly below the 225,000 that had been forecast. The reading sets the stage for Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for March, which is expected to show a slight decrease in the number of jobs added from the previous month’s reading.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 3.3% as of 8:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.1%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1.7%

The euro rose 2.2% to $1.1087

The British pound rose 1.2% to $1.3161

The Japanese yen rose 2.2% to 146.05 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $82,658.82

Ether fell 4.7% to $1,793.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.05%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.5% to $67.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.9% to $3,074.12 an ounce

