Global Stocks Extend Rally on Fed Easing Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks advanced as risk-on sentiment, fueled by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, continued to lift global equity markets and push bond yields lower.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% in a second session of gains. A gauge for Asian equities climbed 1.4% to the highest level since February 2021. Futures for the S&P 500 held steady after Wall Street’s surge on Tuesday to fresh peaks.

US Treasuries rose across the curve, with the rate on the 10-year note falling three basis points to 4.26%. The dollar retreated 0.2%.

Equity markets are rallying as a so-far modest rise in goods prices bolsters bets that the Fed will resume rate cuts next month and move more aggressively to protect a labor market showing signs of strain.

Optimism over a softening rate stance is further buoyed by easing global trade tensions and a significantly stronger-than-expected US earnings season.

“The bull case remains a convincing one, with earnings growth solid, and a cooler tone on trade continuing to prevail, all the while dovish policy expectations help to provide a cushion against any worries that the economy may be softening under the surface,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Swaps are pricing in about a 90% chance of a quarter-point cut in September, with at least three more similar moves expected by June. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business that “the real thing now to think about is should we get a 50 basis-point rate cut in September.”

Corporate News:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S maintained its full-year earnings guidance as the company continues its effort to boost profitability and manage the impact of tariffs and shifting energy policy in the US. Private equity firm Advent International has struck an agreement to acquire Sapiens International Corp., an Israeli software provider to the insurance industry, for about $2.5 billion. Elon Musk must face claims by OpenAI that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media amount to a “years-long harassment campaign,” a federal judge ruled. CoreWeave Inc. shares fell 10% after it delivered a disappointing earnings outlook, reflecting margin pressures from a rapid AI datacenter expansion. Air Canada’s more than 10,000 flight attendants said they’ll strike for three days beginning Saturday after rejecting a sweetened offer from the airline and declining arbitration. Carlyle Group Inc. is close to selling HSO to Bain Capital in a deal valuing the Dutch technology services company at about $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:37 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1707 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.49 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1786 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3542 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $119,336.86 Ether was little changed at $4,620.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.60% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $66.02 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,358.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

