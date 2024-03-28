Global Stocks Eye Quarterly Gain, Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks hit fresh records as global equities headed for a second quarterly gain. Treasuries slipped, with investors awaiting US jobs data.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index advanced 0.2% to a new record, while US futures pointed to a more muted start for Wall Street after the S&P 500 Index closed at its highest level ever. Investors will be keeping an eye on US initial jobless claims data due later in the day.

“Optimism has surged, thanks notably to central banks which have been reassuring regarding upcoming rate cuts,” said Arnaud Cayla, deputy CEO at Cholet Dupont Asset Management. “Investors have no reason to sell.”

MSCI Inc.’s global stocks index is on course to rise more than 7% this quarter and is hovering near its own all-time high, supported by rallies in the US, Japan and the artificial intelligence sector.

Moves were relatively muted, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios as Thursday is the last trading day of the quarter for some markets.

Among individual stocks, JD Sports Fashion Plc jumped after maintaining its profit forecast. Soitec plunged after the French chip maker’s disappointing revenue outlook.

Yields on Treasuries climbed following Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks that there is no rush to lower interest rates, and he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting. Two-year Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to policy moves, rose more than four basis points. The dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

“We believe that the current market easing expectations for the Fed still need to adjust,” Win Thin and Elias Haddad, strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note. “When they do, the dollar should gain even further.”

In Asia, shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. — which makes iPhones for Apple Inc. — jumped in Taiwan as the AI mania outweighed concerns over a sluggish recovery in the smartphone sector.

The yen steadied after reaching its weakest level in about 34 years against the dollar on Wednesday. The Japanese currency had weakened to 151.97, beyond the level at which policymakers stepped in during October 2022.

‘Treading Water’

Still, investors were “basically treading water” before the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — on Friday when markets will be closed.

“Ultimately, no one wants to make bold moves heading into a high-impact data release that drops on a public holiday,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “A hot inflation print raises pretty meaningful downside risks for equities given the fears that price growth could be accelerating, if not reanchoring higher.”

Meanwhile, after the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned clients on Wednesday that they could be “stuck on the wrong side” of the momentum trade when it eventually falters.

In commodities, oil climbed and was headed for a solid quarterly gain on expectations OPEC+ supply cuts would tighten the global market. Gold steadied Thursday after a three-day rally.

Key events this week:

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index was little changed

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0794

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2611

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2578 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $70,503.07

Ether rose 1.9% to $3,577.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.31%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.85 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,192.04 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika and Julien Ponthus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.