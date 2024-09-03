Global Stocks Pull Back as Traders Await US Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks retreated as traders prepared for data releases that will offer insight about the health of the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% as mining equities declined on the back of softer commodity prices. US contracts pulled back ahead of Wall Street’s reopening following the Labor Day holiday, while a gauge of Asian stocks was little changed.

In what is historically a poor month for stocks, traders are bracing for fresh bouts of volatility. In the runup to the start of the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle, investors are wary of risks stemming from US election campaigning and rising geopolitical tensions.

The publication of US manufacturing data later Tuesday will mark the start of a busy week of economic reports, culminating with nonfarm payrolls statistics on Friday. A similar series of releases in August induced fears that the US economy was heading for a hard landing, whiplashing markets.

“We do expect higher volatility over coming weeks,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies International. Central banks “are data dependent and markets’ expectations of their response function is likely to whipsaw around data releases.”

Markets are currently pricing a start to US policy easing this month, with a roughly one-in-five chance of a 50 basis-point cut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In currencies, the yen rallied after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices perform as expected.

The dollar extended modest gains of the previous two trading days. Treasury yields were little changed.

Oil fluctuated as traders weighed concerns over China’s dour economic outlook against supply disruptions in Libya.

Corporate Highlights:

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s inspection of its Airbus SE A350 fleet is focused on deformed or degraded fuel lines in the engines of the widebody aircraft.

Illumina Inc.’s abandoned $7 billion bid for cancer-detection provider Grail Inc. should never have been probed by the European Union, according to a top court ruling.

Grifols has postponed its capital markets day until further notice in light of Brookfield’s potential takeover offer, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing index, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Euro-zone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, ISM services index, Thursday

Euro-zone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1049

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 145.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1222 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3123

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $58,826.55

Ether fell 2.1% to $2,501.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.91%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.33%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.04%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $77.19 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,504.68 an ounce

(An earlier version corrected the date that Chinese factory data came out.)

